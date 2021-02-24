Earnings results for Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Analyst Opinion on Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Select Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.15%. The high price target for SEM is $34.00 and the low price target for SEM is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Select Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

In the past three months, Select Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,542,386.00 in company stock. Only 19.70% of the stock of Select Medical is held by insiders. 74.44% of the stock of Select Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM



Earnings for Select Medical are expected to decrease by -3.21% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Select Medical is 17.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Select Medical is 17.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.16. Select Medical has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Select Medical has a P/B Ratio of 3.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

