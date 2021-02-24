Earnings results for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.07%. The high price target for SHEN is $54.00 and the low price target for SHEN is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Shenandoah Telecommunications has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.50, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a forecasted upside of 12.1% from its current price of $44.17. Shenandoah Telecommunications has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Shenandoah Telecommunications does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Shenandoah Telecommunications is 30.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Shenandoah Telecommunications will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.28% next year. This indicates that Shenandoah Telecommunications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Shenandoah Telecommunications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.27% of the stock of Shenandoah Telecommunications is held by insiders. 53.40% of the stock of Shenandoah Telecommunications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Shenandoah Telecommunications are expected to decrease by -2.11% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Shenandoah Telecommunications is 24.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Shenandoah Telecommunications is 24.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.55. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a P/B Ratio of 4.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

