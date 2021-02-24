Earnings results for SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SolarWinds in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.41%. The high price target for SWI is $26.00 and the low price target for SWI is $14.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SolarWinds has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.45, SolarWinds has a forecasted upside of 15.4% from its current price of $15.99. SolarWinds has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds does not currently pay a dividend. SolarWinds does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

In the past three months, SolarWinds insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $181,600,922.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of SolarWinds is held by insiders. 95.83% of the stock of SolarWinds is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI



Earnings for SolarWinds are expected to grow by 4.88% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of SolarWinds is 133.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of SolarWinds is 133.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 73.81. SolarWinds has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

