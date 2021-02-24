Earnings results for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.99%. The high price target for SWN is $5.00 and the low price target for SWN is $1.60. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Southwestern Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.06, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.21, Southwestern Energy has a forecasted downside of 24.0% from its current price of $4.22. Southwestern Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Southwestern Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Southwestern Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Southwestern Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.66% of the stock of Southwestern Energy is held by insiders. 98.21% of the stock of Southwestern Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Southwestern Energy are expected to grow by 121.88% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Southwestern Energy is -0.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Southwestern Energy is -0.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Southwestern Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

