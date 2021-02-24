Earnings results for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.27%. The high price target for SFM is $37.00 and the low price target for SFM is $18.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market does not currently pay a dividend. Sprouts Farmers Market does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

In the past three months, Sprouts Farmers Market insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.29% of the stock of Sprouts Farmers Market is held by insiders. 99.18% of the stock of Sprouts Farmers Market is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM



Earnings for Sprouts Farmers Market are expected to decrease by -22.03% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Sprouts Farmers Market is 10.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Sprouts Farmers Market is 10.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.50. Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG Ratio of 1.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sprouts Farmers Market has a P/B Ratio of 4.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

