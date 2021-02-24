Earnings results for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Starwood Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.74%. The high price target for STWD is $21.00 and the low price target for STWD is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Starwood Property Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, Starwood Property Trust has a forecasted downside of 17.7% from its current price of $22.49. Starwood Property Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.69%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Starwood Property Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Starwood Property Trust is 112.28%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Starwood Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 102.13% in the coming year. This indicates that Starwood Property Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

In the past three months, Starwood Property Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $240,125.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Starwood Property Trust is held by insiders. 51.57% of the stock of Starwood Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)



Earnings for Starwood Property Trust are expected to grow by 1.08% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Starwood Property Trust is 16.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80 and a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.44. Starwood Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

