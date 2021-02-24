Earnings results for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Steven Madden in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.02%. The high price target for SHOO is $40.00 and the low price target for SHOO is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Steven Madden does not currently pay a dividend. Steven Madden does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Steven Madden insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Steven Madden is held by insiders. 92.17% of the stock of Steven Madden is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Steven Madden are expected to grow by 181.03% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Steven Madden is -120.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Steven Madden is -120.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Steven Madden has a PEG Ratio of 1.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Steven Madden has a P/B Ratio of 3.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

