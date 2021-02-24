Earnings results for STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Analyst Opinion on STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STORE Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.59%. The high price target for STOR is $36.00 and the low price target for STOR is $15.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

STORE Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.36, STORE Capital has a forecasted downside of 14.6% from its current price of $33.21. STORE Capital has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.43%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. STORE Capital has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of STORE Capital is 72.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, STORE Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 77.01% in the coming year. This indicates that STORE Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

In the past three months, STORE Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of STORE Capital is held by insiders. 87.31% of the stock of STORE Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR



Earnings for STORE Capital are expected to grow by 2.19% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.87 per share. The P/E ratio of STORE Capital is 37.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of STORE Capital is 37.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.44. STORE Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

