Earnings results for Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Studio City International in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Studio City International.

Dividend Strength: Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International does not currently pay a dividend. Studio City International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

In the past three months, Studio City International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Studio City International (NYSE:MSC



The P/E ratio of Studio City International is -4.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Studio City International is -4.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Studio City International has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

