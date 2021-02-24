Earnings results for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sunrun in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.20%. The high price target for RUN is $116.00 and the low price target for RUN is $43.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun does not currently pay a dividend. Sunrun does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

In the past three months, Sunrun insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $89,150,993.00 in company stock. Only 8.55% of the stock of Sunrun is held by insiders. 85.35% of the stock of Sunrun is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN



Earnings for Sunrun are expected to grow by 2,800.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Sunrun is 1,585.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Sunrun is 1,585.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.45. Sunrun has a P/B Ratio of 5.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

