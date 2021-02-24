Earnings results for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.78%. The high price target for TSHA is $45.00 and the low price target for TSHA is $29.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taysha Gene Therapies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.20, Taysha Gene Therapies has a forecasted upside of 35.8% from its current price of $26.66. Taysha Gene Therapies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies does not currently pay a dividend. Taysha Gene Therapies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

In the past three months, Taysha Gene Therapies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.19% of the stock of Taysha Gene Therapies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA



Earnings for Taysha Gene Therapies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.19) to ($1.54) per share.

More latest stories: here