Earnings results for Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Analyst Opinion on Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teekay LNG Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.35%. The high price target for TGP is $14.00 and the low price target for TGP is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teekay LNG Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Teekay LNG Partners has a forecasted upside of 1.4% from its current price of $13.32. Teekay LNG Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.40%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Teekay LNG Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Teekay LNG Partners is 55.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Teekay LNG Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.63% next year. This indicates that Teekay LNG Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

In the past three months, Teekay LNG Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.07% of the stock of Teekay LNG Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP



Earnings for Teekay LNG Partners are expected to grow by 13.28% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Teekay LNG Partners is 12.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of Teekay LNG Partners is 12.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.49. Teekay LNG Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here