Earnings results for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.2800000000000002.

Analyst Opinion on Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teleflex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $421.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.99%. The high price target for TFX is $455.00 and the low price target for TFX is $275.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teleflex has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex has a dividend yield of 0.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Teleflex does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Teleflex is 12.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Teleflex will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.78% next year. This indicates that Teleflex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

In the past three months, Teleflex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,107,435.00 in company stock. Only 2.21% of the stock of Teleflex is held by insiders. 89.78% of the stock of Teleflex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX



Earnings for Teleflex are expected to grow by 20.65% in the coming year, from $10.46 to $12.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Teleflex is 49.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Teleflex is 49.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.97. Teleflex has a PEG Ratio of 2.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teleflex has a P/B Ratio of 6.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

