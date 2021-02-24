Earnings results for Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Analyst Opinion on Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tennant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.62%. The high price target for TNC is $70.00 and the low price target for TNC is $70.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tennant has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.00, Tennant has a forecasted downside of 9.6% from its current price of $77.45. Tennant has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant has a dividend yield of 1.19%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tennant has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tennant is 31.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tennant will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.14% next year. This indicates that Tennant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

In the past three months, Tennant insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,107,984.00 in company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Tennant is held by insiders. 87.23% of the stock of Tennant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tennant (NYSE:TNC



Earnings for Tennant are expected to grow by 15.70% in the coming year, from $2.93 to $3.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Tennant is 34.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of Tennant is 34.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.00. Tennant has a PEG Ratio of 2.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tennant has a P/B Ratio of 3.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

