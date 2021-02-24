Earnings results for Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Analyst Opinion on Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Terminix Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.38%. The high price target for TMX is $63.00 and the low price target for TMX is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Terminix Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.50, Terminix Global has a forecasted upside of 13.4% from its current price of $48.95. Terminix Global has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global does not currently pay a dividend. Terminix Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

In the past three months, Terminix Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of Terminix Global is held by insiders. 95.96% of the stock of Terminix Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX



Earnings for Terminix Global are expected to grow by 65.06% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $1.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Terminix Global is 195.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Terminix Global is 195.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.01. Terminix Global has a PEG Ratio of 3.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Terminix Global has a P/B Ratio of 2.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

