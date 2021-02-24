Earnings results for Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $9.2.

Analyst Opinion on Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Texas Pacific Land in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $914.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.86%. The high price target for TPL is $1,150.00 and the low price target for TPL is $679.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Texas Pacific Land has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $914.50, Texas Pacific Land has a forecasted downside of 16.9% from its current price of $1,100.01. Texas Pacific Land has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land has a dividend yield of 0.90%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Texas Pacific Land does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Texas Pacific Land is 24.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Texas Pacific Land will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.95% next year. This indicates that Texas Pacific Land will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

In the past three months, Texas Pacific Land insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $236,936.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Texas Pacific Land is held by insiders. 46.87% of the stock of Texas Pacific Land is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL



Earnings for Texas Pacific Land are expected to grow by 22.10% in the coming year, from $21.58 to $26.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Texas Pacific Land is 42.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Texas Pacific Land is 42.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.44. Texas Pacific Land has a P/B Ratio of 16.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

