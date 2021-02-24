Earnings results for The AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on The AES (NYSE:AES)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The AES in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.56%. The high price target for AES is $29.50 and the low price target for AES is $15.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES pays a meaningful dividend of 2.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The AES has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The AES is 44.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The AES will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.46% next year. This indicates that The AES will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The AES (NYSE:AES)

In the past three months, The AES insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.54% of the stock of The AES is held by insiders. 91.13% of the stock of The AES is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The AES (NYSE:AES



Earnings for The AES are expected to grow by 12.23% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of The AES is -51.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The AES is -51.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The AES has a PEG Ratio of 2.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The AES has a P/B Ratio of 3.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

