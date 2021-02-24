Earnings results for The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

J.M. Smucker Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.35.

The J. M. Smucker last announced its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker has generated $8.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. The J. M. Smucker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. The J. M. Smucker will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The J. M. Smucker in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.51%. The high price target for SJM is $127.00 and the low price target for SJM is $93.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 9 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The J. M. Smucker has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.82, and is based on no buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.00, The J. M. Smucker has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $114.27. The J. M. Smucker has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker pays a meaningful dividend of 3.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The J. M. Smucker has been increasing its dividend for 19 years. The dividend payout ratio of The J. M. Smucker is 41.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The J. M. Smucker will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.69% next year. This indicates that The J. M. Smucker will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

In the past three months, The J. M. Smucker insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of The J. M. Smucker is held by insiders. 81.46% of the stock of The J. M. Smucker is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM



Earnings for The J. M. Smucker are expected to decrease by -4.41% in the coming year, from $8.62 to $8.24 per share. The P/E ratio of The J. M. Smucker is 14.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of The J. M. Smucker is 14.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.82. The J. M. Smucker has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here