Earnings results for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.31%. The high price target for TD is $84.00 and the low price target for TD is $58.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.82, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.50, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a forecasted upside of 17.3% from its current price of $60.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.10%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 62.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Toronto-Dominion Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.44% next year. This indicates that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

In the past three months, The Toronto-Dominion Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.01% of the stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD



Earnings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank are expected to grow by 10.11% in the coming year, from $4.65 to $5.12 per share. The P/E ratio of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 12.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 12.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.44. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a PEG Ratio of 1.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

