Earnings results for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TPI Composites in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.91%. The high price target for TPIC is $78.00 and the low price target for TPIC is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites does not currently pay a dividend. TPI Composites does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

In the past three months, TPI Composites insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,114,581.00 in company stock. Only 18.30% of the stock of TPI Composites is held by insiders. 76.83% of the stock of TPI Composites is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC



Earnings for TPI Composites are expected to grow by 91.55% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $1.36 per share. The P/E ratio of TPI Composites is -81.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TPI Composites is -81.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TPI Composites has a P/B Ratio of 10.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

