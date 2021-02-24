Earnings results for TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Analyst Opinion on TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TriMas in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas does not currently pay a dividend. TriMas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

In the past three months, TriMas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of TriMas is held by insiders. 97.10% of the stock of TriMas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS



Earnings for TriMas are expected to grow by 22.67% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of TriMas is -23.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TriMas has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

