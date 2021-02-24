Earnings results for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Analyst Opinion on U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Physical Therapy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.56%. The high price target for USPH is $100.00 and the low price target for USPH is $80.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

U.S. Physical Therapy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.00, U.S. Physical Therapy has a forecasted downside of 33.6% from its current price of $135.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend yield of 0.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. U.S. Physical Therapy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of U.S. Physical Therapy is 11.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, U.S. Physical Therapy will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.74% next year. This indicates that U.S. Physical Therapy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

In the past three months, U.S. Physical Therapy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,175,020.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of U.S. Physical Therapy is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH



Earnings for U.S. Physical Therapy are expected to grow by 25.74% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $2.98 per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Physical Therapy is 57.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of U.S. Physical Therapy is 57.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.69. U.S. Physical Therapy has a P/B Ratio of 7.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here