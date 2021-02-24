Earnings results for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.79.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Health Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $141.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.69%. The high price target for UHS is $165.00 and the low price target for UHS is $115.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Universal Health Services has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $141.92, Universal Health Services has a forecasted upside of 7.7% from its current price of $131.78. Universal Health Services has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services does not currently pay a dividend. Universal Health Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

In the past three months, Universal Health Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Universal Health Services is held by insiders. 82.26% of the stock of Universal Health Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS



Earnings for Universal Health Services are expected to grow by 3.37% in the coming year, from $10.39 to $10.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Health Services is 12.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Universal Health Services is 12.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.16. Universal Health Services has a PEG Ratio of 3.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Universal Health Services has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

