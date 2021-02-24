Earnings results for US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Analyst Opinion on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for US Ecology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.06%. The high price target for ECOL is $70.00 and the low price target for ECOL is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology does not currently pay a dividend. US Ecology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

In the past three months, US Ecology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of US Ecology is held by insiders. 86.47% of the stock of US Ecology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL



Earnings for US Ecology are expected to grow by 73.81% in the coming year, from $0.42 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of US Ecology is -4.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of US Ecology is -4.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. US Ecology has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

