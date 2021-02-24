Earnings results for Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.77.

Analyst Opinion on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Velodyne Lidar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.38%. The high price target for VLDR is $32.00 and the low price target for VLDR is $21.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Velodyne Lidar has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Velodyne Lidar has a forecasted upside of 61.4% from its current price of $17.97. Velodyne Lidar has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar does not currently pay a dividend. Velodyne Lidar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

In the past three months, Velodyne Lidar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 35.00% of the stock of Velodyne Lidar is held by insiders. Only 6.98% of the stock of Velodyne Lidar is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR



Earnings for Velodyne Lidar are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($0.66) per share. Velodyne Lidar has a P/B Ratio of 112.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here