Earnings results for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vicor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.78%. The high price target for VICR is $100.00 and the low price target for VICR is $55.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor does not currently pay a dividend. Vicor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

In the past three months, Vicor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,628,091.00 in company stock. 36.60% of the stock of Vicor is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 35.53% of the stock of Vicor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR



Earnings for Vicor are expected to grow by 212.12% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Vicor is 527.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Vicor is 527.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 73.68. Vicor has a P/B Ratio of 18.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

