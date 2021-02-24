Earnings results for Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Analyst Opinion on Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vipshop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.47%. The high price target for VIPS is $33.00 and the low price target for VIPS is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vipshop has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.64, Vipshop has a forecasted downside of 32.5% from its current price of $36.48. Vipshop has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop does not currently pay a dividend. Vipshop does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

In the past three months, Vipshop insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.50% of the stock of Vipshop is held by insiders. 49.36% of the stock of Vipshop is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS



Earnings for Vipshop are expected to grow by 37.74% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Vipshop is 35.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Vipshop is 35.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 73.68. Vipshop has a P/B Ratio of 7.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here