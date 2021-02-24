Earnings results for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.61%. The high price target for SPCE is $52.00 and the low price target for SPCE is $19.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Virgin Galactic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.88, Virgin Galactic has a forecasted downside of 36.6% from its current price of $47.13. Virgin Galactic has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic does not currently pay a dividend. Virgin Galactic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

In the past three months, Virgin Galactic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $56,264,040.00 in company stock. Only 14.30% of the stock of Virgin Galactic is held by insiders. Only 23.46% of the stock of Virgin Galactic is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE



Earnings for Virgin Galactic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($0.54) per share. The P/E ratio of Virgin Galactic is -35.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Virgin Galactic is -35.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Virgin Galactic has a P/B Ratio of 19.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

