Earnings results for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.52.

Analyst Opinion on Wayfair (NYSE:W)

31 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wayfair in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $272.52, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.08%. The high price target for W is $395.00 and the low price target for W is $65.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair does not currently pay a dividend. Wayfair does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wayfair (NYSE:W)

In the past three months, Wayfair insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,723,497.00 in company stock. Only 30.86% of the stock of Wayfair is held by insiders. 81.27% of the stock of Wayfair is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wayfair (NYSE:W



Earnings for Wayfair are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.13 to ($1.98) per share. The P/E ratio of Wayfair is -38.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Wayfair has a PEG Ratio of 98.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

