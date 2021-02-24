Earnings results for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Welbilt in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.95%. The high price target for WBT is $20.00 and the low price target for WBT is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Welbilt does not currently pay a dividend. Welbilt does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Welbilt insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of Welbilt is held by insiders. 83.26% of the stock of Welbilt is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Welbilt are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Welbilt is 384.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Welbilt is 384.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.01. Welbilt has a P/B Ratio of 8.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

