Earnings results for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Analyst Opinion on WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WillScot Mobile Mini in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.44%. The high price target for WSC is $30.00 and the low price target for WSC is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini does not currently pay a dividend. WillScot Mobile Mini does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

In the past three months, WillScot Mobile Mini insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 63.50% of the stock of WillScot Mobile Mini is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.92% of the stock of WillScot Mobile Mini is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC



Earnings for WillScot Mobile Mini are expected to grow by 26.47% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of WillScot Mobile Mini is 166.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of WillScot Mobile Mini is 166.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.26. WillScot Mobile Mini has a PEG Ratio of 0.91. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. WillScot Mobile Mini has a P/B Ratio of 4.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

