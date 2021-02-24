Earnings results for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Analyst Opinion on Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wolverine World Wide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.12%. The high price target for WWW is $40.00 and the low price target for WWW is $18.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Wolverine World Wide has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.67, Wolverine World Wide has a forecasted downside of 14.1% from its current price of $35.71. Wolverine World Wide has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide has a dividend yield of 1.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wolverine World Wide has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Wolverine World Wide is 17.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wolverine World Wide will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.90% next year. This indicates that Wolverine World Wide will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

In the past three months, Wolverine World Wide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $843,782.00 in company stock. Only 4.88% of the stock of Wolverine World Wide is held by insiders. 91.49% of the stock of Wolverine World Wide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW



Earnings for Wolverine World Wide are expected to grow by 79.46% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Wolverine World Wide is 51.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Wolverine World Wide is 51.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.26. Wolverine World Wide has a PEG Ratio of 2.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Wolverine World Wide has a P/B Ratio of 3.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

