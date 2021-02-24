Earnings results for World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Analyst Opinion on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for World Fuel Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.83%. The high price target for INT is $43.00 and the low price target for INT is $40.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

World Fuel Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.50, World Fuel Services has a forecasted upside of 14.8% from its current price of $36.14. World Fuel Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. World Fuel Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of World Fuel Services is 14.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, World Fuel Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.42% next year. This indicates that World Fuel Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

In the past three months, World Fuel Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $577,441.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of World Fuel Services is held by insiders. 90.30% of the stock of World Fuel Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT



Earnings for World Fuel Services are expected to grow by 50.36% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of World Fuel Services is 13.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of World Fuel Services is 13.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.45. World Fuel Services has a PEG Ratio of 3.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. World Fuel Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

