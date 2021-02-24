Earnings results for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on WPP (NYSE:WPP)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WPP in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP pays a meaningful dividend of 2.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WPP does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of WPP is 26.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WPP will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.51% next year. This indicates that WPP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WPP (NYSE:WPP)

In the past three months, WPP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of WPP is held by insiders. Only 3.83% of the stock of WPP is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of WPP (NYSE:WPP)



Earnings for WPP are expected to grow by 27.37% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $4.56 per share. The P/E ratio of WPP is 12.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of WPP is 12.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.32. WPP has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

