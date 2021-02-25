Earnings results for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 160.50%. The high price target for ADAP is $42.00 and the low price target for ADAP is $5.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.50, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 160.5% from its current price of $5.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Adaptimmune Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

In the past three months, Adaptimmune Therapeutics insiders have bought 2.39% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $159,390.00 in company stock and sold $155,677.00 in company stock. Only 18.89% of the stock of Adaptimmune Therapeutics is held by insiders. 99.79% of the stock of Adaptimmune Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP



Earnings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.90) to ($1.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics is -6.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics is -6.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here