Earnings results for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.96.

Analyst Opinion on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.84%. The high price target for AERI is $40.00 and the low price target for AERI is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 62.8% from its current price of $15.66. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Aerie Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

In the past three months, Aerie Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.72% of the stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 99.89% of the stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI



Earnings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.76) to ($2.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Aerie Pharmaceuticals is -3.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aerie Pharmaceuticals is -3.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here