Earnings results for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

Analyst Opinion on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akebia Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 149.05%. The high price target for AKBA is $18.00 and the low price target for AKBA is $3.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Akebia Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.29, Akebia Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 149.0% from its current price of $4.13. Akebia Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Akebia Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

In the past three months, Akebia Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.55% of the stock of Akebia Therapeutics is held by insiders. 68.98% of the stock of Akebia Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA



Earnings for Akebia Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.77) to ($0.72) per share. The P/E ratio of Akebia Therapeutics is -1.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Akebia Therapeutics is -1.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Akebia Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here