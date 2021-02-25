Earnings results for Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

Analyst Opinion on Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Albireo Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 88.77%. The high price target for ALBO is $81.00 and the low price target for ALBO is $52.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Albireo Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

In the past three months, Albireo Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,887.00 in company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Albireo Pharma is held by insiders. 85.65% of the stock of Albireo Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO



Earnings for Albireo Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($7.55) to ($8.71) per share. The P/E ratio of Albireo Pharma is -5.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Albireo Pharma is -5.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Albireo Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 5.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

