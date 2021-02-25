Earnings results for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.69.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMC Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 44.91%. The high price target for AMCX is $48.00 and the low price target for AMCX is $19.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AMC Networks does not currently pay a dividend. AMC Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, AMC Networks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.64% of the stock of AMC Networks is held by insiders. 81.48% of the stock of AMC Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for AMC Networks are expected to grow by 9.77% in the coming year, from $6.86 to $7.53 per share. The P/E ratio of AMC Networks is 21.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.88. The P/E ratio of AMC Networks is 21.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.49. AMC Networks has a P/B Ratio of 4.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

