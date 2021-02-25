Earnings results for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.41%. The high price target for AMRX is $6.00 and the low price target for AMRX is $3.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.88, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $5.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Amneal Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

In the past three months, Amneal Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.32% of the stock of Amneal Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 33.49% of the stock of Amneal Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX



Earnings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 17.86% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Amneal Pharmaceuticals is 12.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.88. The P/E ratio of Amneal Pharmaceuticals is 12.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a PEG Ratio of 0.29. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

