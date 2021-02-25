Earnings results for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.46%. The high price target for AAOI is $17.00 and the low price target for AAOI is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics does not currently pay a dividend. Applied Optoelectronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

In the past three months, Applied Optoelectronics insiders have sold 89.31% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $198,636.00 in company stock and sold $376,047.00 in company stock. Only 7.22% of the stock of Applied Optoelectronics is held by insiders. 47.50% of the stock of Applied Optoelectronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI



Earnings for Applied Optoelectronics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($1.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Applied Optoelectronics is -2.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Applied Optoelectronics is -2.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Applied Optoelectronics has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

