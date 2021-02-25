Earnings results for Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aqua Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 58.51%. The high price target for AQMS is $2.00 and the low price target for AQMS is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aqua Metals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Aqua Metals has a forecasted downside of 58.5% from its current price of $4.82. Aqua Metals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals does not currently pay a dividend. Aqua Metals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

In the past three months, Aqua Metals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Aqua Metals is held by insiders. Only 18.26% of the stock of Aqua Metals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS



Earnings for Aqua Metals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Aqua Metals is -13.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aqua Metals is -13.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aqua Metals has a P/B Ratio of 5.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

