Earnings results for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Athenex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 120.59%. The high price target for ATNX is $33.00 and the low price target for ATNX is $22.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Athenex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.25, Athenex has a forecasted upside of 120.6% from its current price of $11.90. Athenex has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex does not currently pay a dividend. Athenex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

In the past three months, Athenex insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $13,310.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 16.30% of the stock of Athenex is held by insiders. 57.74% of the stock of Athenex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX



Earnings for Athenex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.50) to ($1.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Athenex is -8.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Athenex is -8.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Athenex has a P/B Ratio of 5.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

