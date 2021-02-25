Earnings results for Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29.

Athira Pharma last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.87. Athira Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Athira Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Athira Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 90.93%. The high price target for ATHA is $53.00 and the low price target for ATHA is $30.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Athira Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.50, Athira Pharma has a forecasted upside of 90.9% from its current price of $22.26. Athira Pharma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Athira Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

In the past three months, Athira Pharma insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,999,998.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 66.68% of the stock of Athira Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA



Earnings for Athira Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.82) to ($1.73) per share.

More latest stories: here