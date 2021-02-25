Earnings results for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.68%. The high price target for ASM is $1.90 and the low price target for ASM is $1.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines does not currently pay a dividend. Avino Silver & Gold Mines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

In the past three months, Avino Silver & Gold Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.29% of the stock of Avino Silver & Gold Mines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM



Earnings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Avino Silver & Gold Mines is -3.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

