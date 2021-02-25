Earnings results for Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander Brasil SA is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Santander (Brasil) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.31%. The high price target for BSBR is $7.50 and the low price target for BSBR is $7.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banco Santander (Brasil) does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Banco Santander (Brasil) is 9.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banco Santander (Brasil) will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.29% next year. This indicates that Banco Santander (Brasil) will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

In the past three months, Banco Santander (Brasil) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of Banco Santander (Brasil) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR



Earnings for Banco Santander (Brasil) are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander (Brasil) is 9.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.88. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander (Brasil) is 9.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.65. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a PEG Ratio of 2.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

