Earnings results for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

BELLUS Health last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. BELLUS Health has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. BELLUS Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BELLUS Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.62, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 123.81%. The high price target for BLU is $12.00 and the low price target for BLU is $6.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BELLUS Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.62, BELLUS Health has a forecasted upside of 123.8% from its current price of $3.85. BELLUS Health has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health does not currently pay a dividend. BELLUS Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

In the past three months, BELLUS Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.17% of the stock of BELLUS Health is held by insiders. 38.38% of the stock of BELLUS Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU



Earnings for BELLUS Health are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.53) to ($0.61) per share. The P/E ratio of BELLUS Health is -6.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BELLUS Health is -6.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BELLUS Health has a P/B Ratio of 2.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here