Earnings results for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Analyst Opinion on BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BlackRock TCP Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.77%. The high price target for TCPC is $14.50 and the low price target for TCPC is $9.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.64%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BlackRock TCP Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of BlackRock TCP Capital is 74.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, BlackRock TCP Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 90.91% in the coming year. This indicates that BlackRock TCP Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

In the past three months, BlackRock TCP Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of BlackRock TCP Capital is held by insiders. Only 28.95% of the stock of BlackRock TCP Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC



Earnings for BlackRock TCP Capital are expected to decrease by -7.04% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of BlackRock TCP Capital is 30.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of BlackRock TCP Capital is 30.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.32. BlackRock TCP Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

