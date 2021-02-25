Earnings results for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.92%. The high price target for BHR is $6.00 and the low price target for BHR is $5.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Braemar Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

In the past three months, Braemar Hotels & Resorts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Braemar Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. Only 29.95% of the stock of Braemar Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR



Earnings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Braemar Hotels & Resorts is -3.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Braemar Hotels & Resorts is -3.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

