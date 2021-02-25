Earnings results for Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Broadwind in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.43%. The high price target for BWEN is $12.50 and the low price target for BWEN is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Broadwind has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.17, Broadwind has a forecasted downside of 2.4% from its current price of $8.37. Broadwind has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind does not currently pay a dividend. Broadwind does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

In the past three months, Broadwind insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.40% of the stock of Broadwind is held by insiders. 40.91% of the stock of Broadwind is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN



Earnings for Broadwind are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Broadwind is -139.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Broadwind is -139.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Broadwind has a P/B Ratio of 3.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here